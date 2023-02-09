Stepp OhioSE director of projects

The Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) has announced Taylor Stepp as the director of projects. In this new role he will lead the OhioSE team of project managers in a 25-county region covering southern and eastern Ohio.

The project management team works to secure capital investments and job creation and retention through company expansions and business attraction in southeastern Ohio.

Taylor most recently served as project manager for regional economic development in Adams, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties. He has been with the organization since 2018 and will continue to perform regional economic development in those nine counties.

“We have a great deal of positive momentum in southeastern Ohio,” said Stepp. “Southeastern Ohio has an exciting value proposition and I look forward to continuing to tell our region’s story to win new investment for the area.”

Taylor’s work has impressed OhioSE leadership.

“Taylor lives and breathes for making our region a more prosperous place that can retain its youth and offer them a promising future,” said OhioSE President Mike Jacoby. “He has the intelligence, business acumen and salesmanship to offer companies’ excellent project assistance. Most importantly he has the drive and passion for the region that uplifts everyone he works with.”

Taylor is a certified economic developer by the International Economic Development Council and has helped companies add nearly 2,500 new jobs in southern Ohio. Those companies have also pledged to invest over $6 million into the region and retain over 14,000 jobs. Prior to his time at OhioSE, he worked for former Ohio House Speaker Ryan Smith and at JobsOhio. Taylor is a graduate from Ohio State University where he was twice elected student body president and is a Jackson High School graduate. Taylor and his wife Natalie live in Jackson.

Contact: Katy Farber, Vice President, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE): 937.763.6758 or katy@ohiose.com.

Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) is the JobsOhio Network Partner for southern, eastern, and southeastern Ohio, providing economic development work and resources in 25 rural counties; they are the newest and geographically the largest of the six regions across the state. OhioSE partners closely with regional development districts, local economic development offices, state agencies, and other entities to expand, retain, and attract businesses in the counties they serve. Learn more at OhioSE.com.

Submitted by Thomas Crooks, Stonewall Group.