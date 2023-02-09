Tournament brackets are set

The brackets are set for the 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association basketball tournaments. Below is a list of the date, time, location and opponent for all Highland County teams. Records listed were at the time of the tournament drawings:

GIRLS

In Division II, No. 17 seed Hillsboro (3-16) visits No. 16 seed Washington (3-16) at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. If the Lady Indians win, they would play No. 1 seed Fairland at 7 p.m. Feb. 16.

In Division II, No. 13 seed McClain (6-13) visits No. 4 seed Marietta (14-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. If the Lady Tigers win, they would meet No. 5 seed Warren (15-3) or No. 12 seed Fairfield Union (7-9) at 7 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at Logan High School.

In Division III, No. 12 seed Lynchburg-Clay (11-7) hosts No. 13 seed Piketon (12-6) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. If the Lady Mustangs win, they would play at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 22 at Jackson against either West Union, Ironton or No. 1 seed North Adams (20-0).

In Division III, No. 7 seed Fairfield (12-5) hosts No. 18 seed Huntington (9-9) or No. 31 seed Zane Trace (0-17) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. If they Lady Lions win, they would play at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at Jackson against Federal Hocking (10-8), Alexander (1-17) or No. 6 seed Rock Hill (15-5).

In Division IV, No. 6 seed Whiteoak (11-9) hosts No. 11 seed Western Latham at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. If the Lady ‘Cats win, they would play at 8 p.m. Feb. 23 at Wellston High School against either Southern, Sciotoville or No. 3 seed Waterford (12-5).

BOYS

In Division II, No. 17 seed Hillsboro (5-12) visits No. 16 Athens (6-12) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. If the Indians win, they would visit No. 1 Washington (16-4) at 7 p.m. Feb. 22.

In Division II, No. 18 seed McClain (4-15) visits No. 15 seed Circleville Logan Elm (7-10) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. If the Tigers win, they would play at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at No. 2 seed Lancaster Fairfield Union (15-3).

In Division III, No. 9 seed Lynchburg-Clay (11-7) hosts No. 24 seed Coal Grove Dawson Bryant (4-14) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. If the Mustangs win, they would play at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 against No. 8 seed McDermott Northwest (13-4) or No. 25 seed Southeastern (5-14).

In Division IV, No. 11 seed Whiteoak (8-10) visits No. 6 seed Portsmouth Notre Dame (13-5) at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. If the Wildcats win, they would play at 8 p.m. Feb. 27 against either No. 14 seed Crown City South Gallia (7-11), No. 19 seed Eastern Meigs (4-15) or No. 3 seed South Webster (13-5).

In Division IV, No. 1 seed Fairfield (17-0) hosts No. 16 seed Symmes Valley (6-12) or No. 17 seed Sciotoville (7-11) at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20. If the Lions win they would play at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 27 against No. 18 seed Western Latham (11-8) or No. 9 seed Waterford (9-7).