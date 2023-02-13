Fairfield team places second

On Feb. 9, Fairfield FFA students Landry Hattan and Carson Shoemaker attended the District 9 Ag Power competition in Wilmington,hosted by Agpro. There were 12 teams present and Fairfield placed second, just two points out of first place. The Ag Power Diagnostics contest is designed to evaluate students’ knowledge in recognizing and repairing malfunctions in agricultural and/or industrial power equipment. They are judged on safety, use of tools and/or equipment, diagnostics and customer relations. The team now awaits news to find out if they will qualify for the state competition in March.