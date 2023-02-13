Whiteoak pulls away in fourth quarter

MOWRYSTOWN — Landon Barnett scored 27 points and led a big fourth quarter offense as Whiteoak defeated East Clinton 60-40 Saturday night.

The non-league boys basketball loss left the Astros at 0-22. Whiteoak improved to 11-10.

“I respect my kids a lot,” East Clinton head coach Clyde Snow said. “We haven’t won a game this year but they still gave it all they had and played extremely hard, something we are all proud of.”

East Clinton led by 10 in the second quarer and was tied after three quarters, 40-40, but Whiteoak dominated in the fourth quarter, outscoring its guests 25-5.

Whiteoak had made just 4 of 9 free throws through three periods, but was 10 for 13 from the foul line in the final period alone.

Barnett had 11 points in the fourth quarter for Whiteoak.

Dakota Collom had eight points in the first period as the Astros went toe-to-toe with the Wildcats. East Clinton led 15-10 after one.

Peyton Lilly hit two of his game-best four three-pointers in the second quarter as East Clinton went up by 10. Whiteoak rallied to tie the game at halftime, 25-25. It was 30-30 after three and East Clinton was on the brink of its first win of the season.

“We pulled out to a 10-point lead … but just couldn’t hold on to it for the entirety of the game,” Snow said.

But Lilly was the only Astro to score in the fourth, putting five points in the scorebook, while Whiteoak powered up 25 points.

“They executed on a few good looks and we failed to return that favor,” said Snow. “Lilly had his best performance of the year. He came out and shot the ball nicely for us.”

SUMMARY

Feb 11, 2023

@Whiteoak High School

Whiteoak 60, East Clinton 40

W^10^15^10^25^^60

EC^15^10^10^5^^40