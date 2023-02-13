GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Charles Pennington, 40, Greenfield, was issued a citation for for failure to reinstate.

Thomas Schrader, 50, Chillicothe, was issued a citation for open burn.

Feb. 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

David Bennett, 50, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Keith Bennett, 51, Greenfield, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

Jason Bond Sr., 44, Greenfield, arrested on a warrant for a violation of a court order and on an indictment for theft.

Feb. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Michael Kingsolver, 22, Greenfield, was issued citations for driving under suspension and no insurance.

Jennifer Eselgroth, 60, Greenfield, was issued citation for left of center.

James Parson, 38, Washington Court House, was issued a citation for expired plates.

Fred Whitley, 67, of Greenfield, was issued citations for a turn signal violation and obedience to a traffic control device.

Albert Baker, 56, Greenfield, was issued a citation for illumination of license plate.

Feb. 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Glen Hafer II, 32, Greenfield, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious license plate, expired registration and no insurance.

Feb. 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Chloe Sheffield, 21, Washington Court House, was arrested for a probation violation on a warrant from the Chillicothe Police Department.

John Robert Lloyd Thompson, 34, South Salem, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Reese Binegar, 51, Circleville, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nathan Barnhart, 19, Washington Court House, was charged with physical control.

Sonya Smith, 41, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a turn signal.