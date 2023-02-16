HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Feb. 12

INCIDENT/ARREST

A resident of the 8300 block of U.S. Route 50 reported a theft in progress. After investigation, deputies arrested Donald R. Click III, 37, Piketon. Click was charged with criminal trespass, theft and possession of criminal tools.

Feb. 13

INCIDENTS/ARREST

Deputies responded to the 7700 block of Overman Road to a report of a person assaulted. After investigation, charges are pending.

A resident of the 9000 block of U.S. Route 50 reported an assault. After investigation, Dalton Weber, 22, Hillsboro, was charged with domestic violence.

Feb. 15

INCIDENT

Deputies responded to a report of a juvenile being assaulted in the 9100 block of S.R. 138. Charges are pending.

CITATIONS

Jacob L. Moseley, 29, Hillsboro, was charged with failure to control and failure to report a crash.

Jesse A. Sartin, 23, Lawrenceburg, Indiana, was cited for speeding

Abigail L. Sutton, 22, Athens, was charged was cited for speeding.