Wildcats capture McDonald’s Classic title

The Whiteoak Wildcats sixth-grade boys basketball team won the McDonald’s Classic Tournament in Greenfield over the weekend for the third year. The annual tournament is hosted by the Greenfield Tiger Youth Basketball Organization and included 10 6th sixth boys teams. The Wildcats went 5-0 in the tournament defeating Chillicothe, North Adams, Washington C.H. and Miami Trace and faced North Adams again in the final game to earn the tournament championship title. The team is coached by Blake Kibler and assisted by Todd Richmond. Pictured are (front, l-r) Weston Kibler, Lucas Pollard, Edward Martin, Keedan Antinore and Karson Arey; (back, l-r) Evan Richmond, Gabriel Michael, Titan Wooten, Kyler Chaney and Jude Michael.