Back-to-back tournament champions

The sixth-grade Lady ‘Cats won their second consecutive McDonald’s Classic Tournament title last weekend in Greenfield. The annual tournament is hosted by Greenfield Tiger Youth Basketball Organization (TYBO) and included nine sixth-grade girls teams. The Lady ‘Cats went 4-0 in tournament play and defeated Washington C.H., Miami Trace and Hillsboro (two times) to earn the championship title. The team is coached by Derrik Haithcock and assisted by Aleesha Shriver. Pictured (front row, l-r) are Kenley Juillerat, Ella Howard, Natalie Burnett and Marley Parsons; (back row, l-r) Shriver, Emily Brill, Madalynn Oliver, Ryan Gobin, Jayla Haithcock, Taelyn Shriver and Derrik Haithcock.