National FFA Week proclaimed by county

Pictured are (front row, l-r) Riley Collins, Hannah Holland, Abby Mustard and Hannah Crago in the front and Terry Britton, Brad Roades, Brooklynne Campbell, Lily Walker, Grace Matthews, Wyatt Morrow and Dave Daniels. The Highland County Board of Commissioners celebrated National FFFA Week with a proclaimation. Multiple FFA officials spoke at the meeting about events happening at their schools, such as teachers’ lunches, dress-up days, an alumni auction at Hillsboro on Saturday and the annual toy show at Mowrystown.