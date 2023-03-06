HCHD: Free renal function panels

March is National Kidney Month and the Highland County Health Department is offering free renal function panels to help people keep their kidneys healthy.

Erin Mustard, director of Nursing at the Highland County Health Department explained that, “The kidneys are two small organs in your body that filter your blood and remove waste and extra water. They also help regulate your blood pressure and produce hormones that control red blood cell production. Keeping your kidneys healthy is important for your overall health and well being.”

During the month of March, the Highland County Health Department is offering free renal function panels to any Highland County resident who wants to get their kidneys checked. A renal function panel is a blood test that measures the levels of different substances in your blood that can indicate how well your kidneys are working.

Getting your kidneys checked is important, especially if you have risk factors for kidney disease such as high blood pressure, diabetes or a family history of kidney problems. Kidney disease is a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and even death if not treated properly.

To get a free renal function panel, call the Highland County Health Department at 937-393-1941 during the month of March and ask to schedule an appointment.

Remember, taking care of your kidneys is an important part of staying healthy. Make sure to drink plenty of water, eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly, and get your kidneys checked if you have any risk factors for kidney disease.

Submitted by Shala Shupert, public health nurse, Highland County Health Department.