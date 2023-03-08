Christopher Howard Easter, 62, of Leesburg, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, as the result of an automobile accident.

He was born on Aug. 2, 1960, in Greenfield, the son of Howard and Carolyn Sue (Fulwider) Easter.

He was a 1978 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and was an avid auction attendee, especially cattle sales at the Union Stock Yards. He retired from Praxair Surface Technologies of Hillsboro, and was a former employee of Mac Tool and a lifelong farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Misty Lee (Williams) Easter, whom he married on April 2, 1988; two daughters, Cassandra (Charlie) Dettwiller of Greenfield and Taylor Easter of Leesburg; three grandsons, Bruce, Oliver and Beau; father and stepmother, Howard D. (Elaine) “Cookie” Easter; one sister, Leigh Ann Easter of Leesburg; one brother, Mark (Michelle) Easter of Greenfield; three nieces, Kaleigh, Iva and Sarah; two nephews, Craig and Michael; four brothers-in-law, Glenn David (Elaine) Williams of Frankfort, Jimmy Williams of Greenfield, Jeff (Leann) Williams of Greenfield and Darrell Williams of South Salem; and two sisters-in-law, Tracy Penwell of South Salem and Kristy Tite of Greenfield.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jacob Howard “Jake” Easter; mother, Carolyn Sue (Fulwider) Easter; and grandparents, Orville and Iva Easter and Bruce and Francis Fulwider.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Adam Garman officiating. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.