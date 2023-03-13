AAA7 moving offices to Jackson

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is moving its administrative office in Rio Grande to 1 Acy Ave., Jackson, in Jackson County. Operations at the Jackson office will begin effective March 27, 2023.

AAA7 satellite office locations in Waverly, West Union and Wheelersburg will remain at their current locations.

A ribbon cutting and open house at the new Jackson location will be held in the near future. For questions regarding the new office location in Jackson or for directions, contact the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

The AAA7 provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in 10 counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their residence of choice through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.