All About Beef 4-H Club elects new officer

On March 12, the All About Beef 4-H Club elected new officers for the 2023 year as follows: President, Blake Herdman; vice president, Allison Rockey; secretary, Sydney Shelton; treasurer, Joslyn Rockey; news reporter, Cameron Burkard; and recreation leaders, Braydon Burkard, Ashton Burkard and Madison Hauke. The members discussed many new updates for the year. Demonstrations were given by Allison Rockey and Joslyn Rockey. The next meeting will be held at the end of March. Pictured are the current members of the All About Beef 4-H Club.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings