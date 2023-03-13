Highland Co. EMA meeting

The Highland County Emergency Management Agency is conducting the five-year update to the Highland County All Hazard Mitigation Plan. These plans are intended to identify hazards that pose a genuine risk to property and life, and to identify solutions which will mitigate the impact of natural disasters. For a county or any of its local jurisdictions to qualify for any federal disaster recovery or mitigation assistance, the Federal Emergency Management Agency requires communities to update their Hazard Mitigation Plan every five years. Highland County will be hold its first Hazard Mitigation Plan Committee Meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at 119 Gov. Foraker Pl., Hillsboro.

Hillsboro informational meeting

The city of Hillsboro will hold an informational meeting where citizens can ask questions about electricity aggregation at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at 130 Homestead Ave. in the municipal courtroom.

Hillsboro treasurer resumes

On March 9, Steve Conrad tendered his resignation as Hillsboro treasurer. The Highland County Republican Party is accepting resumes for the position. Persons applying for the position must live within the city limits and be a registered Republican to be considered. Resumes will be accepted thru March 17 and should be sent to: Highland County Republican Party, P.O. BOX 616, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Fruitdale Pancake Sausage Supper

The Fruitdale church is having its Pancake Sausage Supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday March 18. Menu consists of pancakes, sausage sandwiches, fruit and desserts, and coffee, water or pop. A freewill donation will be appreciated. All are welcome. The church located five miles south of Greenfield on S.R. 41 at Moxley Road.

St. Patrick’s Day Brunch

The Highland County Historical Society will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19 at 151 E. Main St., Hillsboro. The menu includes roast pork loin, biscuits and gravy, glazed carrots, Colcannon potatoes, egg casserole, applesauce, beverages and dessert. Donations are appreciated. All proceeds benefit the operation of the Highland House Museum. Reservations are due by March 14. Call Jean Fawley at 937-763-2657 or Vicki Knauff at 937-393-3392.

Chili Supper Dessert Auction

The 17th annual Chili Supper and Dessert Auction to benefit the Highland County Society for Children and Adults will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 20 at Hillsboro VFW Post 9094, 1000 W. Main St. The dessert auction will at 6:15 p.m. Dine-in our carry-out is available for $5 presale or $6 at the door. All proceeds go to the Highland County Society for Children and Adults Telethon.

Area Women’s Fellowship

The Danville Church of Christ Sonshine Circle Women’s Group, 4917 S.R. 138, Hillsboro, will hold an Area Women’s Fellowship with guest speaker Shana Grooms at 7 p.m. Monday, March 20. The doors open at 6:45 p.m.

Fairfield open enrollment

Parents of students who are interested in enrollment at Fairfield Local Schools for the first time under the open enrollment policy for the 2023-2024 school year are invited to an informal meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 in the District Office Conference Room, 11611 S.R. 771, Leesburg. The open enrollment policy will be explained, questions answered, and applications available.Board policy establishes a limit for the number of students enrolled in each grade level. Due to those limits and current enrollment, some grade levels may have limited or no openings for next school year. Applications will be accepted through June 15. Contact Amy Buddelmeyer at the district office at 937-780-2221 for more information. Parents of current open enrollment students will receive an application via email or mail.

HSWCD Tree Seedling Sale

The Highland Soil and Water Conservation District’s Annual Tree Seedling Sale will offer a variety of tree seedling packets on a first-come, first-served basis. Order forms can be downloaded from the district’s website at www.highlandswcd.com or picked up at the Highland SWCD office at 514 Harry Sauner Rd., Suite 2, Hillsboro. Call 937-393-1922, ext. 3 for more information.

Walk-in Wednesday clinics

The Highland County Health Department holds Walk-in Wednesday’s Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine Clincs are every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the office at 1487 N. High St., Suite 400, Hillsboro.

Tax help at senior center

AARP volunteers will be providing free tax services at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, 185 Muntz St., Hillsboro. You must have an appointment. To schedule, call the senior center (Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 937-393-4745. Space is limited.