AAA7 moving Waverly office

The Waverly location of the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is moving to its administrative office in Jackson, located at 1 Acy Avenue, effective Sept. 1, 2023.

The AAA7 recently relocated its administrative office from Rio Grande to Jackson and now will be adding the operations at the Waverly office to the Jackson location as well.

For questions regarding the new office location in Jackson or for directions, contact the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 or email info@aaa7.org.

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in 10 counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the resource center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of communications, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.