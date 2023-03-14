Highland Co. has state’s 8th highest jobless rate

The unemployment rate in Highland County rose slightly in January to 6.4 percent, a rise of 0.1 percent from the previous month, according to figures released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

The ODJFS said the labor force in Highland County has 17,500 workers, with 16,400 members of the force employed and 1,100 unemployed. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

Of the 88 counties in Ohio, Highland County is ranked eighth in terms of the highest unemployment rate in the state, tied with one other county.

Seasonal adjustment, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, is a “statistical technique that attempts to measure and remove the influences of predictable seasonal patterns to reveal how employment and unemployment change from month to month.” It considers the changes in labor market activity because of seasonal events like weather, harvests and major holidays. Because the seasonal events are mostly the same every year, the change in the trends can be eliminated by seasonally adjusting the statistics from month to month. The adjustments allow people to see the underlying trends and other nonseasonal movements, ODJFS said.

The county unemployment rates in Ohio ranged from a low of 2.6 percent in Mercer County to a high of 8.5 percent in Monroe County.

The state had four counties at or below 3.0 percent unemployment in January: Mercer County at 2.6 percent, Auglaize at 2.8 percent and Delaware and Wyandot counties at 3.0 percent.

The state had seven counties at or above 7.0 percent unemployment in January: Monroe County at 8.5 percent, Meigs County at 7.8 percent, Adams County at 7.5 percent, Morgan and Ottawa counties at 7.4 percent and Huron and Noble counties at 7.1 percent.

According to ODJFS, unemployment increased in all 88 counties in Ohio in January.

Of the six counties contiguous to Highland County, Ross County had 4.2 percent unemployment in January, Fayette County had 4.5 percent, Clinton County had 5.0 percent, Brown County had 5.5 percent, Pike County had 5.9 percent and Adams County had 7.5 percent.

