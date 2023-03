Hillsboro High School Performing Arts will present “Little Shop Of Horrors” this weekend in the HHS Auditorium. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Online tickets are $8 for students and $13 for adults. At the door tickets will be available $10 for students and $15 for adults. Posing a poster advertising the musical are HHS seniors Jaden Lengefeld (left) and Travis Ross.

