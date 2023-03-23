Local GOP celebrates annual Lincoln Day

The Highland County Republican Party celebrated it’s 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner Wednesday evening in Hillsboro at the Hillsboro Global Methodist Church Robison Hall with 150 guests enjoying an evening of good food and fellowship.

The group heard from Ohio GOP Chair Alex Triantaflou, keynote speaker Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and introductions of state and local office holders and candidates. Congressman Brad Wenstrup was represented by his office staff as he was in Washington, D.C.

Steven M. Karnes was named Republican of the Year by the party. Karnes serves as central committeeman for Paint Township North and has served 29 years as a Paint township trustee. He is a lifelong farmer and known to many.

Included in the evening events were presentations to retirees Bill Fawley, former county auditor; and Jeff Duncan, former county commissioner, for their dedicated years of service to the county.

Triantafilou expressed his positive vision for the Ohio Republican Party moving forward and recognized the crucial efforts of the Highland County GOP ahead of the 2024 election cycle.

“Our party is strong because of the principles and values that run deep in communities across Ohio, including right here in Highland County,” Triantafilou said. “I look forward to working with each and every one of you to defeat Joe Biden and send another strong conservative to fight alongside J.D. Vance in the U.S. Senate.”

Submitted by Paulette Donley, executive chair, Highland County GOP, and Dan Lusheck, communications director, Ohio Republican Party.