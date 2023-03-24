Hello! It’s time to make some biscuits. I love biscuits. Do you?

In the kitchen with Sharon this week I’m making this biscuit recipe using Bisques. This is an easy recipe to make. It doesn’t get any easier than this. Thank you to my friend Patricia Nicholes for sharing this. Let me know how you like it.

Please send me your favorite recipe, along with a story about the recipe if you have one, and I will share it with all of our readers. Send them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me 937-393-3456./

Have a great week.

Ingredients

4 cups of Bisquick

1 cup of sour cream

1 cup of 7 Up

1/2 cup of melted butter

Directions

Mix Bisquick, sour cream and 7 Up. Dough will be very soft — don’t worry.

Knead and fold dough until coated with your baking mix.

Pat dough out and cut biscuits using a round biscuit/cookie cutter.

Melt butter in a cookie sheet pan or 9-inch by 13-inch casserole dish. Place biscuits on top of melted butter and bake for 12-15 minutes or until brown at 425 degrees.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.