Zinc ore found, a liquor raid, Morgan inducted

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1930, The Greenfield Republican reported that valuable zinc ore was found at the old Rucker Stone quarries close to Greenfield, with the quarries then owned and operated by the Cincinnati Quarries Company.

Multiple Greenfield businessmen announced their plans to establish a market in the city for people to use, with suggestions given to those businessmen to erect the market on a midway “or some other suitable place where farmers could bring all sorts of produce raised on their own farms.”

Following a raid on an alleged liquor business in Greenfield, sheriff Miller and judge Watts prepared a search warrant and operated on it after finding the place, with John Clickner entering a guilty plea and needing to go to jail after not being able to afford the $500 fine.

J. Arthur Horn, former city auditor, filed a suit against the village of Greenfield for $50, one month’s salary, due to Horn’s claim that he wasn’t paid the sum, with the suit being made following three village council members voting against the payment at an earlier meeting.

In sports, the Pennsylvania Railroad Shops baseball team from Columbus signed a contract with the local athletic association to “represent Greenfield in the KIO league” for the upcoming season, with 10 teams planned for the season.

United Department Stores, located at 319 E. Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including hats for 88 cents, 36-inch fast color prints for 28 cents and four-piece suits for $4.88.

This week in 1955, The Lynchburg News reported that Mr. Shanks, director of the Highland County Farm Bureau, won a free trip to Washington, D.C. from the annual membership campaign.

The Ohio Department of Highways announced that it planned to seek bids for resurfacing work on two highways in the county, those projects being on U.S. Route 50 in Liberty and Paint townships for a distance of 11.36 miles and one on S.R. 41 in Brushcreek Township for a distance of 3.66 miles.

Figures compiled by the Ohio State University Bureau of Education Research announced that Hillsboro had the lowest school operating cost in the state, with the school having only spent $175.82 per pupil “for all purposes.”

The Social Security office in Hillsboro announced that it planned to move from the courthouse to the council chamber at the City Building, with the new location to be effective April 1.

The former building that housed Mount’s Electric Shop and Ludwick’s Electric Shop was planned to house strictly Mount’s Electric Shop, with the shop selling “nationally advertised television and radio sets.”

Kroger advertised multiple products, including a 2-pound package of pork sausage for $1.15, a 10-ounce package of fish sticks for 39 cents, a full seven-rib cut of roast for 29 cents per pound and a pint of fresh oysters for 79 cents.

This week in 1980, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Fort Hill Museum, which showed exhibits on archaeology and natural history, was to stay closed for an “indefinite period” as the Ohio Historical Society worked to make improvements on the site.

People were asked to remove decorations of various types on gravesites at the Greenfield Cemetery by April 1, with Beryl Cooper, the safety service director, saying that items on graves or in soil cause difficulties and added maintenance time for employees.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners announced that it accepted a bid from Schodorf Truck Body and Equipment Center of Columbus to provide two dump bodies, a hoist and a central hydraulics system, with the overall bid valued at $9,712.

Harriet Fenner Stivers announced her candidacy for re-election to the office of the Highland County Board of Commissioners, with Stivers in office since 1971 when she was appointed to fill the unexpired term of her late husband, Wayne W. Fenner.

In sports, Greenfield’s lone remaining little league basketball representative, Bob’s Super Valu, in the Wilmington Little League Tournament continued its winning ways as it won 32-12 over the Hillsboro Falcons.

The Rand Cinema, located at 122 N. Washington St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “Pinocchio’s Greatest Adventure,” starring Nancy Fuller and Sean Sullivan, and “Scavenger Hunt,” starring Richard Benjamin and Cloris Leachman.

Corner Pharmacy, located at 259 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including a 12-ounce bottle of baby oil for $1.49, a two-liter bottle of Coke for $1.35 and 160 baby washcloths for $1.68.

This week in 2005, The Times-Gazette reported that the Ohio Senior Citizens Center Hall of Fame announced that Rosalie Morgan, Hillsboro, was to be inducted into the organization, with Morgan having previously founded the Highland Senior Citizens Center, among other things.

Hillsboro High School and Middle School both got to experience life as responsible, taxpaying adults with the third annual Reality Day, sponsored by the Ohio State University Extension Office and Highland County merchants.

Ohio state Rep. Dave Daniels and State Senator John Carey were scheduled to be the guest speakers at the Highland County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner.

In sports, Hillsboro High School held its athletic award ceremony for wrestling and the boys and girls basketball teams, with special awards given to David Grover, Galen Neal and Bruce Davis.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous,” starring Sandra Bullock and Regina King, and “Robots,” starring Chris Wedge and Robin Williams.

LocalNet advertised its internet service, which included free setup software, five email addresses with webmail, instant messaging, free live technical support and unlimited access, for $9.95 per month, with no credit card required.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.