Lynchburg Masons will have open house

On April 22, the Lynchburg Masonic Lodge will open its doors for a fish fry and public open house. The lodge is located at 131 S. Main St., Lynchburg, and the event from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Anyone who would like to know more about Freemasonry or is just curious and would like a peek inside may attend while the lodge raises money though the fish fry. Members and their families are also invited to come share the day.

Freemasonry is the world’s oldest and largest men’s fraternity in the world. Thirteen signers of the Constitution and 14 presidents of the United States, including George Washington, were Freemasons. Today, there are more than two million Freemasons in North America alone, 90,000 of which are Ohio Freemasons.

The origins of Freemasonry are rooted in the guilds of stonemasons, who built the castles and cathedrals during the middle ages. The tools and objects used by stonemasons have been adapted as symbols in the ceremonies of modern Freemasonry to teach moral lessons; known worldwide as a symbol of character, charity and friendship, the Square and Compasses design is the emblem of every Masonic lodge.

Today, Freemasonry is a fraternity that brings together good men from various political, social, ethnic and religious backgrounds to work to improve themselves and their communities in the spirit of brotherly love, relief and truth.

For more information, contact Lynchburg Lodge #178 at 937-579-1060 or visit www.freemason.com or www.Lynchburg178.org. You can also contact Brian S. Vance, secretary, Lynchburg Masonic Lodge #178, at Lynchburg178@gmail.com or 937-579-1060.

Submitted by Brian Vance.