Burrow family donates picture to radio-telethon

Joe Burrow’s family has donated an autographed framed photo of the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback in action to Merchants National Bank to be auctioned Wednesday at the Ernie B. Blankenship Memorial Radio-telethon for the benefit of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults. The radio-telethon committee has also received a donation of two Ohio State tickets to one of the first two home games on Sept. 9 or Sept. 16 in Section 16B from DDS Phil Burwinkel. The radio-telethon will be held from 7-9 p.m. at the Hillsboro Orpheum and McClain High School TV studio in Greenfield. Pledges can be made during the radio-telethon by calling 937-402-5557 in Hillsboro or 937-981-7731 in Greenfield.

