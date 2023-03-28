HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Trenton Hibbs, 24, of New Vienna, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.

Cameron Hedrick, 20, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

ACCIDENT

On March 27 at approximately 3:56 p.m., the police department responded to the 1400 block on North High Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that David Elliott, 36, of Hillsboro, was traveling northbound on North High Street behind a vehicle driven by Richard McCarty, 40, of Hillsboro, when Elliott failed to maintain an assured clear distance causing a rear-end collision. No injuries were reported on the scene. Elliott was cited for assured clear distance ahead.