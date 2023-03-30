HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s office has released the following information:

March 27

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

Deputies responded to a business on Centerfield Road to a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Robert D. Hill, 60, Greenfield, was charged with domestic violence.

A resident of the 7100 block of Cathy Road reported identity theft.

A resident of the 800 block of Oak Leaf Road reported telecommunications harassment. Charges are pending.

Deputies responded to a report to a complaint of trespassing in the 4100 block of Certier Road. After investigation, a person was trespassed from the property.

A resident of the 1300 block of Hollowtown Road reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Tony L. Osborn, 47, Hillsboro, was charged with domestic violence and menacing.

March 29

INCIDENT

A resident of the 10000 block of Horseshoe Road reported identity theft.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Rick A. Taylor, 43, Leesburg, speeding.

Dillon J. Eicher, 18, Leesburg, speeding, reckless operation.

Victoria E. Cate, 19, Sharonville, underage consumption.