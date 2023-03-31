HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

March 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Raymond Helton, 36, of Burnside, Kentucky, was cited for speed.

Charles Reynolds, 39, of Pleasant Plain, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

ACCIDENTS

At approximately 11:15 a.m., the police department responded to the 100 block of West Main Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was found that a vehicle operated by Gerald Kellough, 68, of Chillicothe, was backing from a parking spot and backed into the rear driver’s side of an unoccupied, stationary vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles.

At approximately 12:18 p.m., the police department responded to the 1200 block of North High Street for the report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that a vehicle driven by Brittany Birkhimer, 18, of Manchester, was traveling southbound on North High Street while a vehicle driven by Kathy Decker, 72, of Hillsboro, was stopped in traffic ahead of Birkhimer. Birkhimer failed to stop her vehicle prior to striking Decker causing minor damage to both vehicles.