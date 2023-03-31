Plans for dams, jeans for $5.66, HHS bleachers

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1935, The Greenfield Times reported that a 4-H colt club sponsored by the Highland County Draft Horse Breeder’s Association was being organized in the county, with the club open to boys or girls between the ages of 12-21.

The Ohio Casualty Company, bonder for the P.W. Construction Company, took over control of the $200,000 high school building and its construction after the latter failed to make its $900 weekly payroll total.

The plans for the Scioto-Sandusky Conservancy project for the construction of seven dams, which included Paint Creek for $2.25 million and Rocky Fork for $780,000, pushed forward through Washington, D.C.

Federal investigators were looking into a case that was focused on tampering with mail, forgery and the writing of threatening letters, following a 12-year-old boy cashing a check at a bank that ended up being stolen.

In sports, Gerald Armstrong, coach for the McClain football and basketball teams, named Donald Yeager as the captain of the 1935 football team and Bobby Ralph as the captain for the 1935-36 basketball team.

The Lyric Theatre advertised multiple showings including “Special Register,” starring Colleen Moore and Alexander Kirkland, “Wake Up and Dream,” starring Russ Columbo and June Knight, and “Unconquered Bandit,” starring Tom Tyler.

Roush’s, located in the Elliott Hotel Building in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including a can of paint or enamel stains for 19 cents, a pound of candy for 15 cents and children’s jersey gloves for 10 cents.

This week in 1960, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the executive board of the Women’s Auxiliary of Greenfield Municipal Hospital donated $1,500 to the hospital’s board of trustees, bringing the donation total to $4,145.

Construction crews from the General Telephone Company from Ohio planned to resume work “in the near future” on the construction of “the utility’s new outside plant (pole-and-cable distribution system) in Greenfield.”

Greenfield Village Council approved council president Ralph Leslie to apply for a $1,500 advance from Highland County’s tax distribution for 1960, with the money required to make the upcoming payroll.

Among 4,527 people in Highland County who had chest X-rays during the visit of the Ohio Department of Health cruiser, 44 cases of suspected tuberculosis were found, with that number being considered high in comparison to the seven found in 9,000 visits in Ross County.

A hearing between the State Department of Highways and the owners of a property on U.S. Route 62 in Leesburg focusing on a possible appropriation was canceled after a settlement was made of $37,500 to the owners.

Flynn’s Market, located at 125 S. Washington St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including 8 pounds of “home-rendered” pure lard for 79 cents and the ends and pieces of 5 pounds of sliced bacon for $1.

The Rand Theatre advertised Walt Disney’s “Toby Tyler or 10 Weeks with a Circus,” which was directed by Charles Barton and starred Kevin Corcoran, Henry Calvin, Gene Sheldon and Richard Eastham.

This week in 1985, The Press-Gazette reported that Webster Elementary School planned to play host to Healthworks ’85, a fair that worked to promote good health, with Webster being one of 29 sites in the tri-state region sponsoring Healthworks screenings.

Ohio First Lady Dagmar Celeste was announced to be the keynote speaker at the second annual Exceptional Achievement Awards Banquet planned to be held at the Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro.

The Paint Township Sewer District was formed following motions by engineer Gene O’Brien, Earl Hughes and Dr. Paul Yinger with an advisory committee being formed as well with Verle Ferguson named chairman of the latter.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners received and opened bids for the purchase of two new cruisers for the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, with the bid from Jerry Haag Motors, Inc. being accepted for $23,782.04.

In sports, Hillsboro High School senior Hugh Ballein signed a letter of intent to play college football next season for Salem College in Salem, West Virginia, with Ballein playing at the fullback and defensive end positions for Hillsboro.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “Friday the 13th: A New Beginning,” directed by Danny Steinmann and starred Melanie Kinnaman, John Shepherd and Shavar Ross, with tickets costing $2 on Bargain Night on Thursday.

United, located at 110 S. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including 1st Quality Live-In jeans for $5.66 and 100 percent 1st Quality Lee Rider jeans for $16.88.

This week in 2010, The Times-Gazette reported that the construction of new bleachers at the Hillsboro High School gymnasium was underway a month after the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education voted to fix a problem with the first installation.

The Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports Club announced that it was currently accepting applications for new members as it looked to give “opportunities for youth to learn various shooting disciplines.”

Hundreds of people gathered to Southern State Community College for the 2010 Homemakers’ Show, sponsored by The Times-Gazette, and included the ability for people to go to booths from businesses and organizations and enter drawings for prizes.

If a levy to support the Highland County OSU Extension Office was not passed sometime in the year, “it may mean the end of the county’s 4-H program,” with the issue planned to be put in front of voters for the first time in the May 4 primary.

Doug Martin Motors, located at 1120 Clinton Ave. in Washington Court House, advertised multiple vehicles including a 2005 Ford Mustang with over 50,000 miles for $16,595 and a 2009 Chevrolet HHR with air-conditioning for $13,995.

