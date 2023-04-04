Fairfield blanks East Clinton

It was a beautiful Monday for softball as the Fairfield Lady Lions (3-1, 1-0 SHAC) travelled to Lees Creek to play the East Clinton Lady Astros (0-4, 0-1 SBAAC) of the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference. The Fairfield Lady Lion offense exploded to score 13 runs on 13 hits to blank East Clinton, 13-0.

All nine Fairfield starting players had hits in the game. Katelyn Chambliss was brilliant in the circle for the Lady Lions throwing a three-hit shutout while striking out eight batters.

Fairfield scored a run in the top of the first inning to take an early lead. Rilee Quickle had single with one out and later scored on a wild pitch.

Fairfield scored three runs in the third inning on a single by Carly Sanders, a bunt single by Sydney Hooper, a sacrifice bunt by Rilee Quickle that scored a run, a single by Sydney Sanders, a single by Emmi Vance, and an RBI single by Faith Miller.

The score ballooned to 9-0 after five runs in the fifth inning. Jobey Hattan doubled to lead off. Then with two outs Faith Miller walked, Jaylie Duncan doubled to knock in two runs, Katelyn Chambliss singled to drive in a run, Carly Sanders was hit by a pitch, and Sydney Hooper was safe on an error on a sacrifice bunt to drive in a run.

Fairfield completed the scoring with four runs in the top of the sixth inning. Jobey Hattan tripled to lead off. Sydney Sanders singled to drive in Hattan. Emmi Vance singled, Faith Miller walked, Katelyn Chambliss walked, and Addison Bales pinch hitting for Hooper drove in the last run on a fielder’s choice.

Chambliss (3-1) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. In six shutout innings she gave up three hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Chloe Scott (0-4) suffered the loss for East Clinton. in her six innings she allowed 13 runs (10 earned) on 13 hits and four walks while striking out 12.

The Fairfield Lady Lions will travel to Seaman, Ohio tomorrow (Tuesday) to play the North Adams Lady Devils in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference. Game time is slated for 5:00 PM .

Submitted by Thomas E. Purtell, Fairfield softball.