Rainsboro honor roll, attendance

Rainsboro Elementary has announced its honor roll and perfect attendance lists for the third grading period of the 2022-23 school year:
A/B Honor Roll
* — denotes All A’s
Third Grade
Mrs. Edwards — * Porter Roe, Camden Gardiner, Irisa Adams, Harper Roe
Mrs. Reeve —Nicholas Wood
Fourth Grade
Mrs. Cockrell — *Andrew Lugo, Audrey Benner, Sonny Davis, Graycelenn Fillmore, Ciarrah Greene, Hayden Hamilton, Lucy Ross, Anne Van Dyke, Austyn Woods
Mrs. Tite —Abigail Wood
Fifth Grade
Mrs.Van Dyke — * Breslyn Lyons,* Maria Wagner, Lucas Dettwiller, Haydn Faulconer, Katie Nichols, Kristian Roy, Brooklyn Snyder
Miss Smith — *Jordyn Mitchell, Samuel Gray, Cameron McCoy, Luke Sanders, Peyton Wood
Perfect attendance
First Grade
Mrs. Dean — Coraline Copas
Mrs. Roe —Lola Brigner
Second Grade
Mrs. Flowers — Sabastian Ross
Mrs. Priest — Ethan Clouser, Maci Wagner, Leeland Waker
Third Grade
Mrs. Edwards — Owynn Cowman, Elisha Shaw
Mrs. Reeves — Kysin Mussetter, Emma Sova
Fourth Grade
Mrs. Tite —Eethyn Retherford, Raylee Waker
Fifth Grade
Miss Smith —Lucas Warren
Submitted by Tina Charles, Rainsboro Elementary.