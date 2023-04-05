Rainsboro honor roll, attendance

Rainsboro Elementary has announced its honor roll and perfect attendance lists for the third grading period of the 2022-23 school year:

A/B Honor Roll

* — denotes All A’s

Third Grade

Mrs. Edwards — * Porter Roe, Camden Gardiner, Irisa Adams, Harper Roe

Mrs. Reeve —Nicholas Wood

Fourth Grade

Mrs. Cockrell — *Andrew Lugo, Audrey Benner, Sonny Davis, Graycelenn Fillmore, Ciarrah Greene, Hayden Hamilton, Lucy Ross, Anne Van Dyke, Austyn Woods

Mrs. Tite —Abigail Wood

Fifth Grade

Mrs.Van Dyke — * Breslyn Lyons,* Maria Wagner, Lucas Dettwiller, Haydn Faulconer, Katie Nichols, Kristian Roy, Brooklyn Snyder

Miss Smith — *Jordyn Mitchell, Samuel Gray, Cameron McCoy, Luke Sanders, Peyton Wood

Perfect attendance

First Grade

Mrs. Dean — Coraline Copas

Mrs. Roe —Lola Brigner

Second Grade

Mrs. Flowers — Sabastian Ross

Mrs. Priest — Ethan Clouser, Maci Wagner, Leeland Waker

Third Grade

Mrs. Edwards — Owynn Cowman, Elisha Shaw

Mrs. Reeves — Kysin Mussetter, Emma Sova

Fourth Grade

Mrs. Tite —Eethyn Retherford, Raylee Waker

Fifth Grade

Miss Smith —Lucas Warren

Submitted by Tina Charles, Rainsboro Elementary.