New polling place for three precincts

The Highland County Board of Elections has relocated the polling location for three precincts — 76-Paint North, 77-Paint Southeast, and 78-Paint Southwest — from Rainsboro Elementary School to the new South Central Power Company location at 12385 U.S. Route 50 near Rainsboro.
The move was made because of concern for Rainsboro Elementary students and a more accommodating location becoming available.
“We’re doing it to be conscious of the kids because they were going to take an in-service day that day when we were having voting going on,” said Highland County Board of Elections Director David Tolliver. “The South Central location meets some of the (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements a little better because it’s a little flatter there, and there are no busses going in and out.”
All other polling locations in Highland County will remain unchanged for the May 2 primary/special election.
The following is a list of polling locations for all precincts in Highland County:
North Joint Fire District Building
200 South St.
Leesburg, Ohio
Precinct 30-Leesburg
Precinct 33-Fairfield East
Precinct 34-Fairfield West
Hillsboro Church of Christ, Room 1
155 W. Walnut St.
Hillsboro, Ohio
Precinct 17-Hillsboro Northeast
Precinct 19-Hillsboro Northwest
Precinct 23-Hillsboro Southeast
Hillsboro Church of Christ, Room 2
155 W. Walnut St.
Hillsboro, Ohio
Precinct 27-Hillsboro Southwest A
Precinct 28-Hillsboro Southwest B
Lynchburg Fire Department
8123 State Route 135
Lynchburg, Ohio
Precinct 37-Lynchburg
Precinct 39-Dodson
Danville Church of Christ
4917 State Route 138
Hillsboro, Ohio
Precinct 56-Hamer
Precinct 83-Salem
Hills & Dales Training Center
8919 U.S. Route 50
Hillsboro, Ohio
Precinct 61-Liberty Northeast
Precinct 63-Liberty South
South Central Power Company
12385 U.S. Route 50
Hillsboro, Ohio
Precinct 76-Paint North
Precinct 77-Paint Southeast
Precinct 78-Paint Southwest
Chapel of Hope
12986 State Route 41 North
Precinct 01-Greenfield North
Precinct 10-Greenfield South
Precinct 66-Madison
Marshall Community Center
11090 State Route 124
Hillsboro, Ohio
Precinct 46-Brushcreek
Precinct 59-Jackson
Precinct 70-Marshall
Mowrystown Church of Christ Community Center
28 W. Main St.
Mowrystown, Ohio
Precinct 43-Whiteoak
Precinct 50-Clay
Hopewell Education Center
5350 New Market Rd.
Hillsboro, Ohio
Precinct 53-Concord
Precinct 73-New Market
Southern State Community College Patriot Center
100 Hobart Dr.
Hillsboro, Ohio
Precinct 62-Liberty Northwest
Precinct 80-Penn
Precinct 85-Union
Precinct 87-Washington
Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.