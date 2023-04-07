Forum Theatre, Hanna in ‘Boro, Buckskin transfers

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1940, The News-Herald reported that E.C. Wisecup, president of the village council, “proffered” his resignation due to his appointment to the Highland County Board of Elections, following seven years in the organization.

The Hillsboro Rotary Club announced its plans to hold the second annual Boys’ Hobby Fair at the Armory on April 19 and 20, with some of the submitted exhibits to be on natural history, photography, models, woodworking and aeronautics.

During March, 51 new passenger vehicles and 12 new trucks were sold in Highland County, with Ford selling the most passenger cars and trucks with 14 and six, respectively. Plymouth was in second with 11.

Geves Kenny was named as the president of the Hillsboro Rotary Club, succeeding former president H.E. Barnes, with J.W. Bowen elected as vice president and George Kenny renamed as the secretary.

The Shaw Brothers leased an 18-acre tract of land that was north of town to the United States Government for the establishment of a Soil Conservation Camp in the county.

The Forum Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “Gone With the Wind,” directed by Victor Fleming and starred Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh, with evening shows and Sunday matinees costing $1.13 and weekday matinees costing 75 cents.

Schaefer’s Super Market, located at the Elks Building across from the post office in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including 10 pounds of sugar for 49 cents, a 2-pound jar of peanut butter for 19 cents and a pound homemade pork sausage for 9 cents.

This week in 1965, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Paint Aerie 1325, FOE, alongside the administration and medical staff of the Greenfield Municipal Hospital, planned to sponsor the establishment of the Eagles Community Blood Club.

The Highland County Board of Elections announced that it planned to move the West-B precinct polling booth in Greenfield on May 4 for the primary-special election from the board of education building at 207 N. Fifth St. to the rear building at Guernsey Dairy at 806 North St.

Judge Darrell Hottle of Highland County Common Pleas Court planned to serve as the acting juvenile court judge pending the appointment of a successor for the late Judge Orland Roades.

The Buckskin and Greenfield school boards announced the finalization for transfer of the 86-square mile Buckskin Valley Local School District to the Greenfield District.

In sports, multiple teams saw their matchups get rained out with the McClain Tigers traveling to Chillicothe and playing a single inning before a “deluge” stopped play.

The Rand Inside Theatre advertised multiple films including “Crack in the World,” starring Dana Andrews and Janette Scott, and “Young Fury,” starring Rory Calhoun and Virginia Mayo.

Uhl Bros. advertised multiple products including a 7-ounce jar of marshmallow creme for 27 cents, a package of six maple pecan rolls for 25 cents and a pound of pork steaks for 39 cents.

This week in 1990, The Press-Gazette reported that the Highland County Board of Commissioners approved a 2-cent increase for the pay for aluminum cans by the Highland County Recycling Center.

Jack Hanna, director of the Columbus Zoo, planned to hold a live animal demonstration at the Hillsboro location of Southern State Community College, with Hanna having been previously featured on shows like “Good Morning America” and “Late Night with David Letterman.”

The May 8 primary election held only a single contested race among Highland County candidates, with Bill Fawley challenging incumbent Lewis “Ben” Teeters for the county auditor position.

A new class by the Homemakers School focusing on “Tastes of the ‘90s” was planned to be held at the Hillsboro Church of Christ with local merchants at the school including Hop in the Woods and Photos by Beverly, among others.

In sports, three Highland County athletes were named to the 1989-90 All-Southern Hills League basketball teams with Fairfield’s Pete Hammond the lone boy on the team, while Lynchburg’s Connie Hostetter and Whiteoak’s Angie Roush being the two girls.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Ernest Goes to Jail,” starring Jim Varney, and “Hard to Kill,” starring Steven Seagal and Kelly LeBrock, with all tickets costing $1.50 on Thursdays.

Bob and Carl’s Finer Foods, located at Southridge Center, Rombach Center and Hillsboro Center, advertised multiple products, including a two-liter bottle of Pepsi for 89 cents and whole hams for 99 cents per pound.

This week in 2015, The Times-Gazette reported that two men, Scott Star and Mathias Klima, walking from Delaware to California to “bring attention to a health issue” went across Hillsboro and stopped for KFC and a phone recharge.

The wastewater treatment plant in Greenfield announced that its “fine bubble aeration system” had finished being installed and was expected to cut operational costs, with the new system costing about $80,000.

The annual Trout Derby and Fun Shoot located at Rocky Fork State Park was held with “hundreds of youngsters” and their families gathering at the event to fish, shoot guns and bows and arrows, receive a free lunch and win prizes.

In sports, the McClain Tigers varsity baseball squad improved to 2-0 thanks to its win over the defending co-SCOL champion Clinton-Massie by a score of 2-0 at Tom Hixson Field in Greenfield.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Furious 7,” starring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, and “Cinderella,” starring Lily James and Richard Madden.

DirecTV advertised its Switch and Save event for “only” $19.99 per month, with the service including a free whole-home HD DVR upgrade and free HBO, Showtime, Cinemax and Starz.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.