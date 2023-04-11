Hillsboro baseball team blanked

HILLSBORO — The Washington Blue Lion baseball team traveled to Richard Shaffer Park to take on the Hillsboro Indians on Monday in Frontier Athletic Conference action.

After a slow start, the Blue Lions scored one run in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings before exploding for six runs in the top of the seventh inning, handling Hillsboro a 10-0 loss.

Washington senior Tanner Lemaster got the start on the mound and earned the victory. He worked five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and walking one batter, while striking out 10 batters.

Senior A.J. Dallmayer pitched one inning in relief, allowing no hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Junior Bryce Yeazel came in to close, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Ashton Clemons started and suffered the loss for Hillsboro. He pitched six innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on nine hits, with two walks and three strikeouts.

Brayden Hunter pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief, allowing four runs (two earned) on two hits, with four walks and one strikeout.

Peyton Aber pitched the final one-third of the seventh inning, allowing no hits or runs.

Offensively for the Blue Lions, freshman Cooper Robertson led the way going 3 for 4 with a double, two RBI, and a run scored.

Washington (2-0 in the FAC and 7-1 overall) plays again on Wednesday at home against McClain at 5 p.m.

Hillsboro (0-1 in the FAC and 1-6 overall) plays again on Wednesday at Chillicothe at 5 p.m.

In other FAC baseball news, Miami Trace defeated Chillicothe 8-3 to improve to 5-1. Jackson defeated McClain 2-1 to improve to 7-2 on the season.

Tyler Flora is a reporter for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.