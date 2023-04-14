Blue Lions blank Tigers

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team looked to stay undefeated in Frontier Athletic Conference play on Wednesday as they hosted the McClain Tigers. Coming into the contest, Washington was 2-0 in league play with an 18-0 win over Chillicothe and a 10-0 win over Hillsboro. McClain was 0-1 in FAC competition with a 2-1 loss to Jackson.

The Blue Lions started sophomore Will Miller on the mound, while McClain started Kaden Penwell.

Washington scored at least one run in each of the five innings of play on its way to an 11-0 victory.

In the first inning, Washington scored its first run of the game when senior Jonah Waters hit a triple to center field to score junior John Wall.

In the second inning, Wall started the scoring off with a line drive single that scored Miller and junior Bryce Yeazel. Senior Titus Lotz then hit a sacrifice fly to score sophomore Evan Lynch. The final run of the second inning came on a double from senior A.J. Dallmayer that scored Wall.

Senior Tanner Lemaster led off the bottom of the third inning with an inside-the-park home run to left field to make it 6-0. The Blue Lions wouldn’t score again in the third inning.

Washington added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The first run came on a double from Wall that scored Lynch. The second run came later on a ground out from Waters that scored Wall.

That gave the Blue Lions an 8-0 lead as they came to bat in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Yeazel started the inning with a single to center field. Sophomore Gavin Coffman followed with a double down the left field line which advanced Yeazel to third. Miller was up next and hit a rocket of a ground ball that was stopped by the second baseman and thrown to first for the first out of the inning. Lynch came up next and launched a three-run home run over the fence in right center field that ended the contest.

McClain had just two hits in the game.

Penwell suffered the loss on the mound for McClain, allowing eight runs (three earned) on eight hits with one walk and six strikeouts over four innings.

Cohen Six pitched final one-third of the fifth inning, allowing three runs on three hits.

Washington improved to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in the FAC with the win.

McClain fell to 6-4-1 overall and 0-2 in the FAC with the loss.

In other FAC competition on Wednesday, Jackson defeated Miami Trace 1-0 and Chillicothe defeated Hillsboro 9-8.

Tyler Flora is a reporter for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.