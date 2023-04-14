MNB donates to two after proms

Merchants National Bank recently made a $500 donation to the Hillsboro High School After Prom. Pictured (l-r) are Paul W. Pence Jr., MNB president and chairman of the board; Denise Fauber, chief operating officer; students from Hillsboro High School; Elaine Gilliland, Hillsboro After Prom Committee member; and Bertha Hamilton, chairman of the board secretary.

Merchants National Bank recently made a $500 donation to the Fairfield Local Schools After Prom. Pictured (l-r) are Sheri Smith, vice president head of commercial lending; Denise Fauber, chief operating officer; Deanna Taylor, Fairfield After Prom Committee member; Emily Taylor, Fairfield Local student; and Bertha Hamilton, chairman of the board secretary.