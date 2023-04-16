Greenfield man dies in one-vehicle accident

A Greenfield man lost his life Friday in a one-vehicle crash on S.R. 753 in Highland County.

Richard E. Shockey, 75, was driving a 2013 Chrysler Town & Country minivan north on S.R. 753 near mile post 16 in Madison Township at approximately 11:58 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the left side of the road, struck a culvert and ditch and then hit a tree head-on, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Shockey was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by the Highland County Coroner’s Office.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, and Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District assisted troopers on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.