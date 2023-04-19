Benefit for youngster with inoperable brain tumor

A benefit for 10-year-old Aralyn Slack will be held at the Lake View Loft near Hillsboro from 6-11 p.m. Friday, June 2 to assist with treatment for her brain tumor.

Slack was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) at the end of March.

“For this type of brain tumor, the results are really not the greatest, and she has a life expectancy of nine to 11 months that they expect with treatment,” said Ashley Campbell, one of the event’s coordinators. “It is an inoperable tumor, and it is terminal, so they’re going to do a clinical trial at Cincinnati Children’s.”

The clinical trial will involve six weeks of radiation treatments and medication.

Campbell said money raised from the event will be used to help the family with medical expenses.

“They’re going to be going through some extensive treatment with her, and they’re going to be going back and forth five days a week for six weeks doing the radiation and clinical trial,” she said. “It’s just to help with medical expenses or bucket list things that she may still be striving to get completed and just to help that family and take the burden off of them and help them out the best we can as a community.”

A semi truck parade with a police escort from Rural King in Hillsboro to the event location will be held with Slack in a pink semi truck leading the way.

The band Filo Beddoe from Lynchburg will begin performing at the event at 8 p.m.

The event will include catered food with a cash donation bar, a bouncy house, a dunk-a-trucker dunk tank, and face painting.

A silent auction will be held for items including a quarter beef, tools, a Yeti cooler filled with liquor, and guns.

The event is called Aralyn’s Turtley Awesome Event as a nod to her love of turtles.

“Turtles are her thing, and it’s all about her, so we’re trying to do everything we can to keep it all about her and focus on her,” said Campbell.

Those who would like to donate to the event or have questions about it can contact Emily Hall at 937-509-5033, Ashley Campbell at 937-205-8509 or Kim Case at 937-402-6933.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.