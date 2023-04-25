Sansone appointed Hillsboro treasurer

The Highland County Republican Central Committee, through its members residing in the city of Hillsboro, have announced the appointment of Deborah J. Sansone to the position of city treasurer.

Sansone, who resides on West Beech Street, is a former city of Hillsboro employee and administrative assistant to former mayor Drew Hastings.

Steven Conrad resigned from the treasurer’s position on March 9. At that time Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha appointed Dawson Barreras, who is running for city auditor, as the interim treasurer.

The Republican Central Committee members are Roger Huffman, Dick Donley, Charlie Walker, Tracy Aranyos and Janis Vosper.

Submitted by Paulette Donley, executive chair, Highland County Republican Party.