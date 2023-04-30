UTV crash claims Greenfield teen

A fatal UTV accident Saturday in Highland County claimed the life of a Greenfield teenager who was a passenger on the vehicle.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle utility terrain vehicle accident happened at 12:25 a.m. on Beatty Road in Concord Township, Highland County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an Axis 500 UTV, operated by Seth Smith, 16, Greenfield, was eastbound on Beatty Road. The Axis traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking an embankment and overturning. A passenger, Landon Crabtree, 15, Greenfield, was ejected and trapped under the vehicle. Crabtree succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, according to the state patrol.

Smith was transported from the scene by ground ambulance to Highland District Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the state patrol said.

The OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Highland County Coroner’s Office, Mowrystown Station 500 Fire Department and emergency medical services.

The crash remains under investigation.