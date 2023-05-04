HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

May 1

INCIDENT

A resident of the 8100 block of Horner Hill Road requested that a deputy respond to a domestic dispute. After investigation, the parties agreed to separate and no charges issued.

May 2

INCIDENT

Deputies responded to the 600 block of Frye Road after a report of an unruly juvenile. After investigation, the juvenile was charged with domestic violence.

CITATIONS

Zane R, Walker, 74, Hillsboro, leaving the scene of an accident.

Brandi J, Boles, 49, Bainbridge, speeding

Rita F, Beatty, 63, Leesburg, driving under the influence.