Yummy looking strawberry recipe

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nichols sharing her strawberry dump cake recipe. I love strawberries and the recipe looks so easy to make.

I love these kinds of recipes that don’t require lots of time and ingredients. I am going to make this. It looks so good and I have strawberries.Thank you, Patricia, so much for sharing this recipe with all of us.

Please send me your favorite recipe’s and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them, along with a story about the recipe if you have one, to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week and thank you for liking all of the recipes.

STRAWBERRY DUMP CAKE

Ingredients

1 box Angel cake mix prepared as directed on box baked in a 9-inch by 13-inch pan (cooled)

1 8-ounce package of cream cheese room temperature

1 can sweetened condensed milk

2 cups strawberries sliced

3 cups sweetened whipped cream (Cool Whip)

1 can of whipped cream for topping

Directions

Remove insides of the cake leaving 1/4 inch on sides and bottom.

Whip together cream cheese and condensed milk.

Take cake inside and place in a bowl.

Add cream cheese, condensed strawberries and Cool Whip.

Blend well.

Pour into cake shell.

Top with can of whipped cream and garnish with extra strawberries.

Let stand an hour before serving.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.