Carter at Hillsboro FGBMFI

The Hillsboro Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) will convene Saturday, May 13 at the Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Road, Hillsboro.

Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m.and business meeting will be at 7 p.m. The event will be shown on Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/fgbmfihillsboro.

The guest speaker will be Katrina Carter. Praise and worship will be by Mike Gast, and a freewill offering will be received.

Ladies are welcome. No one should attend if they have cold or flu symptoms.

“Carter is a powerfully anointed speaker who has great sensitivity to the Holy Spirit and a strong command of the Word,” a news Common Ground Church news release said. “She is mandated to ignite the fire of God in others so that they are empowered to operate in the supernatural power of God. She enjoys serving the Kingdom through preaching, worship arts ministry, equipping and prophetic intercession. She is the author of “Dances of the Supernatural”, a dance manual that is written to equip worshipers in their function as servants of the Lord through the worship arts in the kingdom of God.

She currently serves as the leader of the ministry of the prophet and is a founding member of the Five Fold Ministry School at Tryed Stone New Beginnings Church in Cincinnati. Carter is also the founder of Heavenly Dove Ministries, a citywide unity team that provides ministry support for dance teams, recreational children’s groups, and ministry leaders. She is an ordained apostle and prophet through the ELITE Network of Eagles International Training Institute, the news release said.

Carter and her husband, Lucien, reside in Cincinnati with their tribe of children they affectionately call “The Carter Bunch”.

Submitted by Joyce Mullins, secretary, FGBMFI, Hillsboro chapter.