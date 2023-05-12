Hillsboro boys, McClain girls finish 3rd

The Hillsboro boys and McClain both finished third and the Hillsboro girls finished fourth and the McClain on Thursday, May 4 at the Miami Trace Invitational.

Boys team scores were: Jonathan Alder 141, Greeneview 109, Hillsboro and Miami Trace 83, Washington 79.5, Waverly 77, McClain 43.5 and Westfall 40.

girls team scores were: Jonathan Alder 140.5, Miami Trace 121.5, McClain 115.5, Hillsboro 88, Washington 84.5, Waverly 54, Greeneview 34 and Westfall 18.

Following is a list of the Hillsboro and McClain placers in each event:

BOYS

100 meters — Hillsboro freshman Jevin Hochstuhl, 7th, 11.93.

200 meters — Hillsboro sophomore Michael Burns, 5th, 24.77.

400 meters — McClain senior DJ Frost, 1st, 51.83; McClain sophomore Thomas Matesic, 5th, 54.88.

800 meters — Hillsboro senior Nick Turner, 4th, 2:07.98; McClain freshman Creed Davis, 6th, 2:11.30; Hillsboro freshman Ryan Howland, 7th, 2:17.63.

1600 meters — Hillsboro sophomore Chris Sowders, 7th, 5:05.51.

3200 meters — Hillsboro sophomore Chris Sowders, 7th, 11:31.91.

110 hurdles — Hillsboro senior Cameron Smart, 3rd, 16.95.

300 hurdles — Hillsboro senior Cameron Smart, 3rd, 44.91.

4 x 100 relay — Hillsboro, 3rd, 46.72; McClain, 6th, 47.71.

4 x 200 relay — Hillsboro, 4th, 1:38.07; McClain, 7th, 1:45.94.

4 x 400 relay — Hillsboro, 4th, 3:41.73.

4 x 800 relay — Hillsboro, 3rd, 8:52.20; McClain, 7th, 10:19.48.

High jump — Hillsboro junior Steven Kibler, 4th, 5-8.

Long jump — Hillsboro junior Jake Wagner, 2nd, 19-5; Hillsboro junior Steven Kibler, 5th, 18-9.

Pole vault — McClain junior Jackson Crago, 3rd, 10-6; Hillsboro sophomore Austin Bledsoe, 4th, 10-0; McClain freshman Carlos Gonzalez, 8th, 9-0.

Discus — McClain senior Emerson Yates, 4th, 129-5; Hillsboro junior Ayden Clemons, 6th, 128-0; McClain senior Michael Stevenson, 125-11.

Shot put — Hillsboro junior Ayden Clemons, 2nd, 43-10.5; McClain senior Emerson Yates, 4th, 42-9; McClain senior Robbie Wise, 6th, 41-0.

GIRLS

100 meters —McClain junior Luca Matesic, 4th, 13.46; McClain senior Ryan Butterbaugh, 6th, 13.64.

200 meters — McClain senior Ryan Butterbaugh, 5th, 27.98; McClain sophomore Katie Cook, 7th, 28.33.

400 meters — Hillsboro freshman Olivia Covault, 1st, 1:03.76; McClain freshman Becca Bergstrom, 2nd, 1:05.74.

800 meters — Hillsboro freshman Taylor Thoroman, 5th, 2:39.61; Hillsboro junior Bree Bailey, 7th, 2:42.09.

1600 meters — No Hillsboro or McClain placers.

3200 meters — Hillsboro junior Ramsey Haines, 3rd, 13:09.39; McClain sophomore Brooklyn Baldwin, 7th, 13:57.98; Hillsboro freshman Kennedy Sexton, 8th, 14:01,54.

100 hurdles — McClain sophomore Brenna Wright, 2nd, 16.81; Hillsboro freshman Kobi Miles, 4th, 17.80; Hillsboro freshman Kamryn Asbury, 18.62.

300 hurdles —McClain senior Ryan Butterbaugh, 2nd, 49.49; McClain sophomore Brenna Wright, 3rd, 51.46; Hillsboro freshman Kobi Miles, 4th, 52.44.

4 x 100 relay — McClain, 3rd, 52.44; Hillsboro, 6th, 56.86.

4 x 200 relay — Hillsboro, 3rd, 1:56.07; McClain, 4th, 1:56.27.

4 x 400 relay — Hillsboro, 3rd, 4:35.59; McClain, 8th, 4:47.98.

4 x 800 relay — Hillsboro, 2nd, 10:35.94; McClain, 5th, 11:54.69.

High jump — McClain sophomore Anna Eikenberry, 2nd, 4-10; McClain freshman Mylie Lovett, 3rd, 4-10; Hillsboro junior Gracie Thoroman, 4th, 4-8; Hillsboro junior Ramsey Haines, 7th, 4-6.

Long jump —McClain junior Luca Matesic, 2nd, 16-0; Hillsboro junior Gracie Thoroman, 4th, 15-7; McClain freshman Mylie Lovett, 8th, 13-10.

Pole vault — McClain freshman Becca Bergstrom, 2nd, 9-0; McClain freshman Toree Watkins, 6th, 7-0.

Discus — McClain junior Lily Barnes, 1st, 114-4; Hillsboro sophomore Amani Cumberland, 5th, 95-6.

Shot put — McClain junior Lily Barnes, 1st, 34-4.5; Hillsboro senior Anne-Marie Ogden, 2nd, 30-1-.5; Hillsboro sophomore Amani Cumberland, 3rd, 30-0.