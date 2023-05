L-C, Fairfield runners-up

The Southern Hills Athletic Conference final 2023 softball standings are listed below:

DIVISION I

Eastern 10-4, 16-7

Lynchburg-Clay 9-4, 11-9

Fairfield 9-4, 12-11

North Adams 3-10, 4-16

West Union 2-11, 3-16

DIVISION II

Manchester 13-0, 21-1

Fayetteville 8-5, 10-5

Whiteoak 6-6, 7-13

Peebles 4-8, 6-18

Ripley 1-12, 5-19