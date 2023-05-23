Lady Mambas win tourney

The Lady Mambas won first place in The Ballin at the Creek Tournament held May 20-21 in Beavercreek. Standing (l-r) are McKenzie West, Taelyn Shriver and Hayden Rideout; (front row, l-r) head coach Derrik Haithcock Sr., Jayden Hatfield, Ava Priest, Jayla Haithcock, Maddie Easter and assistant coach Alesha Shriver. Not pictured are Libby Webster, Kynlei Cramton and Janiya Reed. At the tournament the Lady Mambas beat the Dayton Vipers, 26-17; lost 31-30 to 740 Dynasty in double overtime; beat 937 Hoop Dreams 33-4; and in the championship game beat the Dayton Vipers again, 39-36.

Submitted photo