Paycheck prints will highlight Rotary auction

This is a picture of a collage of Johnny Paycheck drawings by local artists Tammy Wells. Ten framed prints of the original drawing will be sold at the Greenfield Rotary Club Auction on June 3. Submitted photo

Ten limited edition, framed prints of country music icon Johnny Paycheck will highlight the Rotary Charity Auction scheduled for 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

Each print created by local artist Tammy Wells features three images of Paycheck at different stages of his career.

Born Donald Eugene Lytle, the Greenfield native changed his name to Johnny Paycheck before climbing the heights of fame with a list of hits that included “Take This Job and Shove It,” “Me and the IRS,” “She’s All I Got,” “I’m the Only Hell (Mama Ever Raised),” “Slide Off of Your Satin Sheets” and “The Old Violin.”

While items are still being acquired for the Rotary auction, the list usually includes lawn mowers, grills, bicycles, leaf blowers, patio furniture, gift certificates and much more.

Proceeds from the auction help the Greenfield Rotary Club to finance projects and make donations that benefit the community.

Anyone wishing to donate items for the auction can contact Rotary President-Elect Dana Daugherty at the Southern Hills Community Bank, who is coordinating the charity auction project.

Music will be abundant throughout the weekend of June 2-4, with Whey Jennings serving as the headliner on Saturday night. Whey is the grandson of another country music legend, the late Waylon Jennings. Many other traditional festival attractions are planned, including a queen pageant, food booths, games and other activities.

This story was provided by Ron Coffey.