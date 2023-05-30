Chisman signs with Tiffin

Brady Chisman, a 2023 graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School, has signed to play college basketball at Tiffin University. He was a four-year varsity player for the Mustang basketball program. He was named All-Southern Hills Athletic Conference in 2022 and 2023, named All-District 14 second team in 2023 and OPSWA All-District 1st team (2023) and 3rd team (2022). He was a member of the 2023 sectional championship team and scored 1,031 career points as a Mustang. Pictured are Brady Chisman, Deena Davis (mother), Scott Chisman (father) and Shelby Chisman (sister).

Submitted photo