Pitzer signs with Heidelburg

Staff Reports
-
0

Trey Pitzer has signed to play soccer at Heidelberg University. He is a 2023 graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School. He was named All-Southern Hills Athletic Conference (2021 and 2022) and was the Player of the Year in 2022. He was also named first-team All-Southeast District (2022) and second-team All Ohio (2022). Pitzer was a member of four Southern Hills Athletic Conference championship teams, three sectional championship and two district championship teams at Lynchburg-Clay. Pictured are Vince Pitzer (father), Trey Pitzer, Brandy Pitzer (mother), Drew Pitzer (brother) and Abby Pitzer (sister).

Submitted photo

