Hospice recognizes its volunteers

Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County recently recognized their volunteers at an appreciation event held at The Cove at Sabina Church of Christ as part of National Volunteer Month.

“We are so thankful for our volunteers who give their time and talent to serve our mission,” said Jodi Howard, RN, volunteer coordinator at Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. “Volunteers are a much-needed part of our hospice care team. We appreciate the difference they make in the lives of our patients and families.”

Volunteers are truly the heart of hospice care. They play a vital role as members of the hospice care team. They visit patients, deliver supplies, assist with officeduties and make keepsake items for patients and families. As part of the American Pride Veteran Care by Ohio’s Hospice program, veteran volunteers honor the service of veteran patients through recognition ceremonies.

At the volunteer appreciation event, Mary Conger was recognized for 10 years of service. Phil French, Emma Thompson and Judy Stapler were recognized for five years of service. Mary Lou Schluep was recognized for four years of service, and Jimmy Oberlin was recognized for one year of service.

Conger volunteers with Community Care Hospice because of her personal experience seeing the quality of care that hospice provides. She visits patients, assists with deliveries, volunteers at various events, and helps with data entry. “Volunteering gives me a chance to make a difference for others in my local community,” she said. “It’s something I look forward to, and it makes me happy. My volunteer activities have taught me to appreciate every moment I have with the people I love and to never take a second for granted.”

French, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, is one of the Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County veteran volunteers who honor veteran patients through the American Pride Veteran Care by Ohio’s Hospice program. During Veteran recognition ceremonies, French honorspatients who are veterans, celebrating and thanking them for their serviceto the nation. He also visits veteran patients through Veteran-to-Veteran visits.

“I volunteer to help with the veteran recognition ceremonies,” French said. “It’s an honor and privilege to meet with these Veteran patients and recognize them for their service to our nation.”

To volunteer with Community Care Hospice, call 937-382-5400.

Submitted by Heather Maurer, mission engagement media content coordinator, Ohio’s Hospice.