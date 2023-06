One of the 10 limited edition prints by local artist Tammy Wells depicting various stages of the late Johnny Paycheck’s career is auction off Saturday at the Greenfield Music Festival during the annual Greenfield Rotary Club Auction. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Vintage cars were in display Saturday on Washington Street during the inaugural Greenfield Music Festival. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

