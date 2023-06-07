Health department holds first bike rodeo

Winners, health department staff members and some of the event sponsors are pictured at the inaugural Highland County Health Department Bike Safety Rodeo. Submitted photo

The Highland County Health Department held its inaugural Bike Safety Rodeo on May 20, an initiative aimed at promoting bicycle safety and promoting physical activity. It was a fun-filled day dedicated to teaching children the essential skills and knowledge needed to ride their bicycles safely. More than 90 children, along with their families, attended the event.

The bike rodeo featured a series of interactive stations designed to educate children on various aspects of bicycle safety. Participants were guided through activities that covered helmet fitting, bike maintenance, hand signals and road awareness.

Several local businesses played an important role in the success of the Bike Safety Rodeo, with numerous sponsors providing financial support and resources. The health department said it would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors for their commitment to the community.

The health department was able to give away 68 helmets, four bicycles, two tricycles, one scooter, four Cincinnati Reds tickets, and four Cincinnati Zoo tickets. Participants and their families expressed their appreciation for the event. Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner expressed his delight at the overwhelming response, stating, “We are thrilled with the tremendous turnout for the Bike Safety Rodeo! We were very excited to have so many children come in for bike safety training, and we hope that our kids will remember to ‘put a lid on it’ the next time they take to the sidewalk or the trail for a bike ride.”

Submitted by Brittane Da​nce, emergency response coordinator, Highland County Health Department.