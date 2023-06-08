Free health department blood draws

The Highland County Health Department has announced that in honor of Men’s Health Month, they will be providing free PSA blood draws throughout the entire month of June. This service is specifically for men aged 40 or older, with the aim of promoting early detection and raising awareness about men’s health.

PSA stands for prostate-specific antigen, which is a protein produced by the prostate gland. The PSA test involves a simple blood draw that measures the levels of this protein in the bloodstream. Elevated PSA levels can indicate the presence of certain prostate conditions, including prostate cancer. By monitoring PSA levels, health care providers can identify potential health issues and take appropriate actions.

The Highland County Health Department recognizes the importance of regular screenings for men’s health and the role they play in preventive care. That’s why it is offering the free PSA test to encourage men aged 40 and older to take proactive steps in managing their well-being.

Erin Mustard, director of nursing, shared her thoughts on the significance of the free PSA blood draws, stating, “We want to empower men to prioritize their health. By offering this important service, we hope to detect any potential prostate health issues early on when they are most treatable. Regular screenings are an essential part of maintaining good health, and we encourage all eligible men to take advantage of this opportunity.”

To schedule a free PSA blood draw or to find out more information, call 937-393-1941. Additionally, the Highland County Health Department has arranged to offer this service at various Care-A-Van sites throughout the County.

Submitted by Shala Shupert, public health nurse, Highland Co​unty Health Department.